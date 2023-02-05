On Sunday, the Missouri Southern Lions completed the sweep over the St. Cloud State Huskies defeating them 11-9, thanks to a Tyler Ferguson 3-run walk-off homerun in the bottom of the 9th.

Ferguson racked up five RBI’s in the game. Henry Kusiak went 4-for-4 with three RBI’s in the game.

The Lions defeated the Huskies 2-1 on Friday.

MSSU also got the sweep over the Southwest Baptist Bearcats with a 12-2 win on Sunday.

Garrett Rice had a three RBI game including a 3-run homer in the bottom of the second inning.

Will Doherty also had a great game finishing with four RBI’s.

Pitcher Cale McCallister was credited with the win. He went 5 IP and four strikeouts.

The Lions move to 4-0 to start the season. Their next game will be on Thursday when they travel to face Henderson State.