Southern football was back in action at Fred G. Hughes stadium tonight where they hosted the number 14th ranked Nebraska-Kearney Lopers.

First quarter, Kearney would get on the scoreboard first with a rushing touchdown from running back Montrez Jackson.

Later in the first Dylan Bolden would pick of TJ Davis pass that would lead to a Dawson Herl touchdown to tie the game up at 7.

The first half was definitely a defensive battle where the score was 10-7 at halftime. Lopers would start with the ball to begin the second half.

In the fourth quarter, an interception by Dawson Herl was returned for a pick six to extend the lead 17-7. After the interception, Kearney offense really got into an offensive rhythm that lead to another score late in the fourth.

Southern fall short 24-7 in home opener. Senior linebacker Richard Jordan Jr. had himself a night with 16 tackles.

The Lions are going to be on the road next Saturday, September 10th at Northeastern State. The game is scheduled at 6:00 pm