The Missouri Southern Lions were at home to take the Washburn Ichabods it was also Senior Day as well.

Southern would face an early 14-0 deficit, but would turn things around in the second quarter with a touchdown pass to Jaedon Stoshak from Luke Sampson. Lions cuts the lead to a touchdown.

The Ichabods respond with a touchdown right before the half and takes a 21-7 lead at halftime.

The third quarter, a punt return touchdown from Stoshak the Lions were down 21-13. Washburn answers with a safety and touchdown to extend their lead 30-13.

Well into the fourth quarter Southern offense punches in a touchdown to make the lead 20-30. But, a punt return touchdown by the Ichabods would seal the game. Missouri Southern loses in home finale 37-20.

MSSU defense came away with 2 interceptions on the day by Ife Current and Colton Winder. The Lions finishes the season with a 4-7 record.