Missouri Southern were on the road Saturday afternoon as they took on the Missouri Western Griffons.

This game was back and fourth early in the game and towards the end of the game. Western had a 21-13 lead at halftime, but Southern would come out in third and tie things up at 21.

A touchdown in the fourth brought the Lions within four points 31-27 and that was the final score of the game. Southern had a tough day and has now lost three straight games.

MSSU are back on the road next Saturday to face Northwest Missouri at 1:30 pm.