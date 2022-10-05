The Missouri Southern Lions are coming off a tough loss to rival Pitt State, but of course MSSU is motivated to bounce back at home when they welcome Lincoln, Saturday afternoon.

The Lions will face an 0-5 Lincoln team coming off a 45-3 loss against Central Oklahoma. MSSU will look to earn its fourth win this season, which they haven’t done since 2014.

The Blue Tigers have had a rough go at it this season ranking last in the MIAA in offense and defense. MSSU is ready to get back on track and recover from last week’s loss, but the Lions know they can’t look past Lincoln.

Atiba Bradley said, “They’re getting better every week, I’ve prepared them to my team from us last year where there were times where we did some good things and then faltered and we were just trying to find out identity and trying to find our footing, they’re real similar.”

Nathan Glades stated, “They got an athletic defense, they fly around, they do things that I’ve seen a lot of defenses this year do, but I have faith in my offensive line and my receivers to make the tough blocks that they need to make and I think we’ll be ok.

Nick Williams mentioned, “We’ve had a really good demeanor this week, we haven’t let the loss hang our heads and I really like what I’ve seen out there. People are flying around, they kind of took it personally, they know that’s not how we play.”