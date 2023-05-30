Tuesday afternoon, the Kansas Association of Baseball Coaches (KABC) released their All-State selections and many of our Kansas athletes made the list.

Class 2-1A All-State

Catcher Cooper Simmons (St. Mary’s-Colgan)- 2nd team

Outfielder Easton Renn (Southeast)- 2nd team

Pitcher Wyatt Scales (Southeast)- Honorable mention

Class 3A All-State

Pitcher Seth Stover (Columbus)- 1st team

Third Basemen Alex Coester (Girard)- 1st team

Utility Landen Midgett (Columbus)- 1st team

Outfielder Sam Hull (Humboldt)- 1st team

Pitcher Trevor Amershek (Girard)- 2nd team

Infielder Logan Myers (Frontenac)- 2nd team

Outfielder Jaylen McGuire (Riverton)- 2nd team

Designated Hitter Kolt Ungeheuer (Columbus)- 2nd team

Pitcher Trey Sommer (Humboldt)- Honorable Mention

Outfielder Kayden Cox (Columbus)- Honorable Mention

Class 4A All-State

Pitcher Rocco Loffredo (Fort Scott)- 1st team

First Basemen Lars Koester (Chanute)- 1st team

Catcher Eli Kellog (Fort Scott)- 2nd team

Infielder Rhett Smith (Chanute)- 2nd team

Outfielder Cody Wilson (Fort Scott)- 2nd team

Pitcher Rhett Smith (Chanute)- Honorable mention

Infielder Lennox Vann (Fort Scott)- Honorable mention

Outfielder Nathan Meisch (Chanute)- Honorable mention

Class 5A All-State

Catcher Tucker Akins (Pittsburg)- 1st team

First Basemen Jackson Turnbull (Pittsburg)- 1st team