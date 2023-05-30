Tuesday afternoon, the Kansas Association of Baseball Coaches (KABC) released their All-State selections and many of our Kansas athletes made the list.
Class 2-1A All-State
Catcher Cooper Simmons (St. Mary’s-Colgan)- 2nd team
Outfielder Easton Renn (Southeast)- 2nd team
Pitcher Wyatt Scales (Southeast)- Honorable mention
Class 3A All-State
Pitcher Seth Stover (Columbus)- 1st team
Third Basemen Alex Coester (Girard)- 1st team
Utility Landen Midgett (Columbus)- 1st team
Outfielder Sam Hull (Humboldt)- 1st team
Pitcher Trevor Amershek (Girard)- 2nd team
Infielder Logan Myers (Frontenac)- 2nd team
Outfielder Jaylen McGuire (Riverton)- 2nd team
Designated Hitter Kolt Ungeheuer (Columbus)- 2nd team
Pitcher Trey Sommer (Humboldt)- Honorable Mention
Outfielder Kayden Cox (Columbus)- Honorable Mention
Class 4A All-State
Pitcher Rocco Loffredo (Fort Scott)- 1st team
First Basemen Lars Koester (Chanute)- 1st team
Catcher Eli Kellog (Fort Scott)- 2nd team
Infielder Rhett Smith (Chanute)- 2nd team
Outfielder Cody Wilson (Fort Scott)- 2nd team
Pitcher Rhett Smith (Chanute)- Honorable mention
Infielder Lennox Vann (Fort Scott)- Honorable mention
Outfielder Nathan Meisch (Chanute)- Honorable mention
Class 5A All-State
Catcher Tucker Akins (Pittsburg)- 1st team
First Basemen Jackson Turnbull (Pittsburg)- 1st team