Sophomore Sensation: Riverton’s Jacy Thomasson hoping to lead team to state tournament

RIVERTON, KS. — Over 800 career kills, named to the phenom American Volleyball Coaches Association Phenom Watch List — these are just some of the accolades Riverton sophomore middle hitter Jacy Thomasson has earned so far.

Just two years in to her high school volleyball career, Thomasson has emerged as a dominant middle hitter for the Rams.

“I’ve coached a lot of athletes and nobody has even come close to the numbers she’s putting up,” said head volleyball coach Rebecca Lipasek.

On Saturday at the Mustang Classic hosted by McDonald County, Thomasson recorded her 800th kill, a staggering number for a player so early in their career.

“It felt really good,” said Thomasson. “I was proud of myself. But, you know, can’t ever be satisfied, always working towards a higher goal and it was a great accomplishment. I’m ready to get to work and reach 1,000 by next year and just keep on pushing myself.”

While individual accomplishments are nice, her main focus is helping her team win in any way she can.

“We do ask that she carry a big load for us offensively,” said Lipasek. “But, something also about her people may not know is that she’s leading the team in digs. So, she spends a lot of time in the front row because we score when she’s in the front row, but when she’s in the back row, she’s one of our leading defenders and she’s our leading blocker. So, it just makes her a special player that she can contribute in so many ways.”

Playing such a big role for her team can also come with a little bit of pressure. But, it’s something she’s learned to embrace. In fact, she said it’s helped her become a better leader. Right now, her main goal is to help lead her team to the state tournament.

“We’re a young team, lost a lot seniors last year and I mean going to state would be a huge accomplishment for us,” said Thomasson. “You know, individual success doesn’t come without team success and I think my team has really put in the work this year in that this would be an ultimate goal for us. It would be awesome.”

The fact that Thomasson has accomplished this much by just her sophomore year has her coach convinced that they sky is the limit for the young middle hitter.

“I definitely think she’s gonna establish some records that will be around for a long long long time,” said Lipasek. “I know in her hear though, what she wants is the team to be successful.”

Riverton finished the regular season with a 26-8 record earning them the #2 seed in the Class 3A Sub-State tournament. They will face Caney Valley at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24 at Galena High School.