Earlier today, some of Southerns’ football players visited some lucky fans at a local elementary school as a service project.

The Southern players were at Royal Heights Elementary School where they engaged with kids from kindergarten to fifth grade.

This was an opportunity for the players to have an active presence within the Southwest Missouri community.

During their time at Royal Heights, they were in the classrooms talking with the students, provided each student with a Golden Ticket to the Lions first home game tomorrow, and they got a little workout during recess.

The students reaction to seeing the Southern players were priceless for both the students and players.

Zach Bergmann said, “I know it’s awesome I didn’t know what to expect I didn’t know if they’d be scared or they’d be excited, but we walk in the lunchroom and their mouths drop they start pouring in they want high fives, fist bumps. It’s feels great I know I was like that one day and I’m glad to be looked up to like that and you know you want to be a good role model for them. We’re running outside I’m already sweating a bunch I had to go wipe my face off because I’m getting chased and hugged by like little kids so no it’s a great feeling.”

Coleman Booker said, “Oh I love it I mean it’s we were at recess with them and I mean they were having a blast they’re chasing us it’s awesome it was a good feeling…very humbling.”