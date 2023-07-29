PITTSBURG, Ks. — A not-for-profit soccer organization were in Pittsburg utilizing the facilities that Pitt State has to offer to hold their pre-season camp.

Pitt State has allowed the Kansas City Scott Gallagher Soccer Club to host its NPL girls pre-season camp. KCSG is a soccer club that was founded in 2005 and was initially based in Lee’s Summit.

Six teams were there from the 26th to the 28th and the other six teams are there from the 28th to the 30th. The camp has around 250 participants from the 12 teams in attendance ages between 13 to 19 from the Kansas City area.

The camp allows players to just focus on the game of soccer without any distractions. The players even had the chance to hear from professional women’s soccer player Paige Nielson who plays for the Angel City Football Club.

KCSG Soccer Club Director of player development Marcus Kelcher says, “Yeah. I mean, I think getting immersed into their team and the program and again, just kind of creating that, cultural base of what we want to do throughout the season. I don’t think you can accomplish that at home. There are too many distractions there. Cell phones or friends or family commitments when they get here and their cell phones are away. And it’s just the staff, the players, the support staff, the trainers. I mean, this is it’s all soccer. And I mean, I think these girls play at a high level. And so, you know, getting here and being together and just kind of building that foundation for the season, um, you know, it’s invaluable really. I mean, it’s going to allow us to go back to Kansas City and create, uh, a situation we’re far more advanced than we would have been if we didn’t travel to Pittsburgh.”

Some of the players have improved on defense, communication and bonding with their teams from the camp.

Sophia Giuliano said, “Something I want to take away from this camp is definitely getting closer to the team that we’re going to be on this year. It’s a lot of fives and a six and we haven’t played together. So some bonding is what I’m going to take away. Communication, lots of that, getting better on touches and just taking that away.”

Reese Cannon mentioned, “Yesterday our first day, we did a lot of defending and I’m a defender personally, so it’s like fun to see some like representation in the defensive side of things because normally we just like do a lot of shooting forward stuff. So I appreciated that.”

One player shares her thoughts on this unique opportunity.

Hailey Scheuer voiced, “Yeah, I think this is a really neat opportunity to be able to be in an environment with other girls who have the same goals and like mentality as you, and it really need to be able to play with your teams in an environment that’s focused around girls and female athletes and what we can do individually and as a team to improve the game.”