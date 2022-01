JOPLIN, MO. — Some local high school football players will be representing their schools among some of the best players in the state in the 2022 Kansas Shrine Bowl.

That list includes Frontenac’s Cruz Blair, Chanute’s Kolten LaCrone, Independence’s Davis Merrick, Galena’s Brett Sarwinski, Columbus’ Kody Schalk and Girard’s Brecken Troike. They’ll all be playing for the east squad.

The 49th annual shrine bowl will be held in Pittsburg on Saturday, Jul. 23rd.