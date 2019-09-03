Simone Biles ‘aches’ for victims after brother charged

FILE – In this July 28, 2018, file photo, Olympic champion Simone Biles talks with her coach before the start of the U.S. Classic gymnastics competition in Columbus, Ohio. Biles says she’s struggling with the arrest of her brother who was charged in a shooting that left three dead. She said in a tweet Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, that her heart aches for everyone involved, especially the victims and their families. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles says she’s struggling with the arrest of her brother who was charged in a shooting that left three dead.

She said in a tweet Monday that her heart aches for everyone involved, especially the victims and their families.

Authorities in Ohio say 24-year-old Tevin Biles-Thomas was arrested in Georgia last week after being indicted on murder, manslaughter and other charges in a New Year’s Eve party shooting.

Police in Cleveland say the shooting happened just before the end of 2018 when a group of men arrived uninvited to a party.

Three men were killed when gunfire broke out during a fight and two others were wounded.

Biles-Thomas is scheduled for arraignment in Cleveland on Sept. 13. No attorney is listed for him in court records.