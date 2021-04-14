“She’s a freshman”: College Heights pitcher Maddy Colin puts up dominant numbers on the mound

JOPLIN, Mo. — College Heights pitcher Maddy Colin has put up extraordinary numbers this season. She having already pitched in five shut-out games to date, including two no-hitters by herself. She’s also posting a .84 ERA and averaging 10.7 strikeouts per game. What makes those numbers even more impressive is that she’s a freshman.

Colin says, “This a game. This girl could be four years older than me, but I don’t know that. Right now, she’s just a hitter and I’m just a pitcher.”

Colin didn’t begin as a pitcher in travel ball, but she wanted to be more involved in the game. Pitching was the perfect choice.

Colin says, “In pitching, I always was doing something. I was always thinking, was always right there and got to be part of every moment of the game.”

College Heights head softball coach Mike Howard had a front row seat to her progression, having previously known her as a coach and as the father of her teammate.

Howard says, “I’ve been able to watch her in the offseason progress, and watch her play several travel ball games. I kind of knew going into this year she would be my number one pitcher.”

There was no doubt in Colin’s ability, but the way she carries herself on the mound has impressed her coaches.

Howard says, “She’s so poised out there on the mound, and for a freshman that’s saying something. But she’s poised because she’s been in those situations many times.”

To Colin herself, she doesn’t let any outside factors get to her. She’s just doing what she loves- and what she knows she can.

Colin says, “Don’t let nervousness, or experience, or age or height, or anything get in the way of how you’re pitching. When he tells me where to throw the pitch. I know that I can get it there.”