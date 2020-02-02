Super Bowl Live Blog: Players warming up ahead of kickoff

The Kansas City Chiefs warm up before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — This article features updates from Super Bowl LIV as the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs battle at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami:

4:40 p.m. ET

We’re roughly two hours away from kickoff. A number of players, including Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes are on the field getting ready.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

This is the 11th time that the Miami area has played host to the Super Bowl. The first five were at the now-demolished Orange Bowl in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood, and the other six have been in Miami Gardens — inside the building now called Hard Rock Stadium.

Scroll through the list of Super Bowl sites, though, and it might seem like South Florida has a lot of stadiums.

It’s not true, but the confusion can be understandable. Each of the last five Super Bowls in Miami Gardens have been with the stadium bearing a different name: Joe Robbie Stadium in 1995, then Pro Player Stadium in 1999, Dolphin Stadium in 2007, Sun Life Stadium in 2010 and now, Hard Rock.

The stadium has had nine different names in all since opening in 1987. In addition to the five names that it had as a Super Bowl host, there was Pro Player Park, Dolphins Stadium (which immediately preceded Dolphin Stadium), Land Shark Stadium and, for a six-month stretch of 2016, it was called New Miami Stadium.

4:30 p.m. ET

The celebrities are out at the Super Bowl in Miami. Jay-Z will be one of many A-listers in attendance to check out the game — and the halftime show.

J.Lo and Shakira will combine efforts for a dynamic performance sure to one of the more talked-about moments of Super Bowl Sunday. However, it’s much more than a typical concert for the singers.

“Not only do I want people to have the time of their lives, I want young Latin girls around the world to know this isn’t an accident and this is something they too can achieve. Jennifer and I talked about that a lot. Symbolically this means so much to us,” Shakira said.

4:25 p.m. ET

It was five years ago that the Royals brought home a championship to Kansas City, and now the players who were part of the 2015 World Series team are pulling for the Chiefs to deliver another parade.

“I’m getting goosebumps just thinking about it,” longtime outfielder Alex Gordon said. “It’s like looking in a mirror from 2014 and 2015, the way they’ve gone about the playoffs, the way they compete together on the field, having fun, coming from behind in almost every game. It just reminds me what we went through.”

Left-hander Danny Duffy grew up a fan of the Broncos, one of the Chiefs’ bitter enemies. His uncles like them so Duffy just joined the crowd. But he’s gotten to know some of the Chiefs players and he’ll be rooting for them Sunday night.

“They carry the same passion we have for this city. It’s not really something you can articulate,” Duffy said. “If they win it’s going to be really cool to have a different view of how the parade is going to be. I barely got to soak in the parade. It was like, ‘Holy crud!’ Did I just say, ‘Crud’? It would be cool. I think they’re going to win, and I’ll be excited for the parade.”

3:45 p.m. ET

Game day has arrived, and the caravans carrying the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs have pulled into Hard Rock Stadium.

Kickoff of Super Bowl 54 is 6:30 p.m. Eastern.

Weather for the NFL’s biggest game is expected to be perfect. There is a cloudless blue sky in Miami Gardens, Florida. Forecasters say it’ll be around 61 degrees at kickoff, cooling into the upper 50s as the night goes along.

That’s a few degrees below normal for Miami this time of year. But those conditions almost mirror what the weather was 10 years ago when the game was last played at the Miami Dolphins’ home field.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)