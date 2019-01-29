NHTSA discouraging drunk driving on Super Bowl Sunday with ‘mocktail’ recipes

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is encouraging people not to drive drunk on Super Bowl Sunday with ‘mocktail’ recipes they can serve to guests, or drink themselves.

The Game Day Mocktails are part of the NHTSA’s campaign, Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving, which reminds people that driving, even have having a small amount of alcohol, can be dangerous.

Mocktails are non-alcoholic drinks made to look like cocktails. Popular mocktails include the Shirley Temple and the Virgin Mary, an alcohol-free Bloody Mary.

If you are hosting a Super Bowl party this year, don’t forget about the #DesignatedDrivers! Offer a fun ‘mocktail’ to your guests to ensure everyone gets home safely. #BuzzedDriving is drunk driving. pic.twitter.com/bEb9261ivl— NHTSA (@NHTSAgov) January 28, 2019

Touchdown Punch

Two .13-ounce packets unsweetened lemon-lime drink mix

2 cups sugar

46 ounces pineapple juice

12 ounces frozen lemonade concentrate, thawed

32 ounces ginger ale

Put 2 quarts water in a 1 gallon container. Add the drink mix and sugar, and stir until the sugar is dissolved. Add the pineapple juice and lemonade concentrate, and stir well. Just before serving, add the ginger ale. Enjoy!

Game Day Slush Punch

1 packet (3 ounces) orange flavored gelatin mix

1 packet (3 ounces) cherry flavored gelatin mix

2 cups sugar

5 cups boiling water

8 cups orange juice

3 liters ginger ale

In a large bowl, stir sugar with both gelatin mixes. Add boiling water until gelatin and sugar are dissolved. Add orange juice. Stir. Transfer mixture to two large freezer-safe containers. Freeze overnight.

To serve: Place frozen mixture in a large punch bowl, and use a wooden spoon to break the mixture up. Top with ginger ale and enjoy!

Hail Mary Sipper

1/4 teaspoon beef bouillon granules

3/4 cup boiling water

3 cups tomato juice

1/4 cup lime juice

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1/4 teaspoon celery salt

1/4 teaspoon dried basil

4 celery ribs, with leaves

Dissolve bouillon in boiling water. Add tomato juice, lime juice, Worcestershire sauce, celery salt, and basil. Cover and chill.

To serve: Pour into glasses and add a celery rib to each glass.

Red Zone Raspberry Fizz

2 ounces grapefruit juice

1/2 to 1 ounce raspberry flavor syrup

1/2 to 3/4 cup ice cubes

6 ounces club soda, chilled

In a mixing glass or tumbler, combine grapefruit juice and syrup. Place ice in a high ball glass and enjoy the juice mixture. Top with club soda and enjoy!

A Referee’s Lime Ricky

8 ounces fresh lime juice

4 ounces simple syrup

12 ounces seltzer water

lime wedges for garnish

Mix the lime juice and the simple syrup. Fill four glasses with ice and divide the sweetened lime mixture between the glasses. Fill the glasses with an equal amount of seltzer, and stir. Garnish with a lime wedge and enjoy!