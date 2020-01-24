Chiefs fan saved Super Bowl IV memorabilia from 1970 now worth thousands

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (WDAF) – Half a century later, items from Super Bowl IV are becoming quite relevant again.

As the Chiefs make their way back to the big game this year, one man’s collection is now worth thousands of dollars.

“I had a collector in New York tell me he’s looked for this program,” lifelong Chiefs fan Jack Stasi said. “He’s got a program for every Super Bowl, except Super Bowl IV. That’s the only one he can’t find.”

Stasi saved tickets from the 1970 Super Bowl where the Kansas City Chiefs played Minnesota Vikings at Tulane Stadium in New Orleans, along with the original program and Kansas City Championship signs.

At the time, Stasi was only 21, and tickets to the big show were $15.

“The Chiefs have been so close to our family. It’s like seeing one of your kids grow up. To see this stuff to go for $15 and see where it is today, it’s just wonderful. I’m glad for the Chiefs, the organization and the city,” Stasi said.

As a lifelong Chiefs fan, he said this upcoming Super Bowl means just as much to him as it did 50 years ago, but not quite as much as his collections’ worth.

“It’s worth a lot. It’s priceless to us because I couldn’t give it away because of my sons and daughter. But if I told you what this is worth, you wouldn’t believe it,” he said.

Stasi said he plans to pass the preserved items down to his grandchildren one day. He’s offering the signs to any Chiefs player.