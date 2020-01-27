Big Game Bound: Who should America root for, Chiefs or 49ers?

Big Game Bound streams all week long at 1:00pm ET live from Radio Row in Miami

MIAMI, Fla. — While football fans mostly everywhere outside of New England rejoice over a Super Bowl without Tom Brady and Bill Belicheck, the Patriot’s absence in Super Bowl LIV poses an interesting question.

Who should America be rooting for in the Big Game?

It’s a question we’re tackling in the first episode of Big Game Bound live from Radio Row in Miami, plus our team will discuss how the tragic loss of Kobe Bryant and eight others, including Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter, will loom over game week festivities.

Join Jack Doles, Jarrett Payton (son of NFL legend Walter Payton), and J.B. Biunno for the live show from the Miami Beach Convention Center at 1:00pm EST!

Can’t wait? Respond to one of our Twitter questions and you might just receive a shoutout during the show!