Louisiana wins Little League World Series

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The from Louisiana defeats Curacao 8-0 to win the Little League World Series Sunday.

On Saturday The Eastbank Little League team from River Ridge, Louisiana beat Hawaii 9-5. After their national championship win, the Louisiana manager wanted his entire team behind him to meet the media.

“It’ll probably take a little while to decompress and maybe in about a month, I’ll realize what we accomplished,” manager Scott Frazier said.

Family and friends were there to greet the national champs. Corey Roussel is one of many parents proud of their players.

“Feels amazing. We never thought we’d get this far, but these boys have played so well. It’s just awesome,” Roussel said.

“The level of competition is unbelievable, and to actually win is a dream come true,” parent Pamela Wiltz said.

Roussel’s son Reece set a new Little League record for most base hits in a single series. So far he has 15 hits with one more game to play.

“I mean look I wanted him just to get a hit in the World Series. Not much less get 15 or so. And like I can’t even believe it,” Roussel said.

Shortstop Stan Wiltz’s unassisted double play ended the game as Louisiana earned the national championship.

“My natural instinct took over when I saw the line drive hit to me. It was just another play to me and I just did it,” Wiltz said.

“You know you just pray for them to go out and perform and he did that. He did his job, he did what he was supposed to do,” Pamela Wiltz said.

The team will face Curacao for the world championship title of Little League baseball Sunday afternoon. Pamela Wiltz says she has some advice for her son the shortstop.

“The same message I’ve been telling him. Stay calm. Stay confident and have fun. He just has to go out there with the confidence to know he’s gonna play his best and do his best and he’s been doing that so I’m super proud of him,” Pamela Wiltz said.