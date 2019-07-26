SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Little League World Series is just a month away. Summer campers are now rounding the bases and putting the fields to good use. And one of the counselors played on the sports’ biggest stage. Eyewitness News Reporter Joe Garrison with more on how a former little league world series player is giving back to the game

“When we swing, we should finish out here. Al the weight is on this foot. It is a weight transfer, all right” Mitchell Smith is in college now.

Just a few years ago, he was a young ballplayer playing for the Keystone Little League team near Lock Haven.

That team became state champions and played. In the 2011 Little League World Series.

He is now a counselor at the little league summer camp, where boys and girls play on same fields the kids see on national television every year. Mitchell Smith played in 2011 Little League World Series

“As I am working here now, it is really awesome to be back here at the little league complex, helping kids now to maybe reach that goal someday at their age, that is really awesome. To teach the game of baseball to them now is really special,” Mitchell told Eyewitness News.

Boys and girls arrive from across the globe, to become better ballplayers, on Little League’s biggest stage.

Ryan Novak is the Camp Director “So they get exactly what the Little League World Series kids get when they come to the world series. They get to play on the fields, stay in the dorms, eat the same food.”

For Mitchell, it brings back fond memories of playing in front of 40,000 people in South Williamsport.

He is making even more memories now, as a mentor.

“We have a saying here, it’s fun than baseball. To be able to help these kids have fun is really my main goal. To be able to relate to them on a baseball level” noted Mitchell.

Back in 2011, Mitchell Smith played some left field and third base for Keystone. In between sessions, he tells us that some of the campers come and ask him what it was like to play in the Little League World Series.

“All I tell them is it was awesome to be able to play in front of that many people. Kinda nervous, being on that big of a stage, is something you have to experience to know what it is like. And to be able to share those stories with these kids now, they are living in the same dorms we were in, to be able to experience that with these kids is really awesome to do,” Mitchell said.