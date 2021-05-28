SCHEDULE | When gates open and performances start for the Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – AUGUST 23: Scott Dixon, driver of the #9 PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, leads a pack of cars during the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on August 23, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500 is May 28.

Here’s a look at the race day schedule:

6 a.m.: Gates Open

Gates Open 8:30 a.m.: Cars to Pit Lane

Cars to Pit Lane 9 a.m.: Borg Warner Trophy March to the Bricks

Borg Warner Trophy March to the Bricks 11:50 a.m.: Driver Introductions

Driver Introductions 12:25 p.m.: National Anthem performed by Jimmie Allen

National Anthem performed by Jimmie Allen 12:35 p.m.: “Back Home Again in Indiana” performed by Jim Cornelison

“Back Home Again in Indiana” performed by Jim Cornelison 12:45 p.m.: 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge

Scott Dixon took the top spot on Pole Day and will start in Row 1 next to a couple of young guns: 21-year-old Colton Herta and 20-year-old Rinus VeeKay. The field includes nine former Indy 500 winners.

This year’s race will be broadcast live locally after IMS officials announced they’d lifted the local blackout.

It’s the fifth time in the race’s history—and the third time since 2016—that the race will be shown in the Indianapolis market.