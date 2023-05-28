INDIANAPOLIS – Josef Newgarden captured his first career Indianapolis 500 win.

He couldn’t contain his excitement, running into the crowd to celebrate and then climbing a fence.

“Finally!” he could be heard saying on the broadcast. Newgarden started 17th and steadily worked his way up through the field. He stayed within striking distance during an Indianapolis 500 whose ending was marred by crashes and red flags.

The 32-year-old Tennessee native is a two-time IndyCar champion. One thing missing from his racing resume: an Indianapolis 500 title.

Newgarden fended off a hefty challenge from Marcus Ericsson, who looked to win his second straight Indy 500. It took a late restart for the Team Penske driver to take the checkered flag.

Newgarden passed Ericsson during the race’s final restart. Ericsson stayed right on his tail as the two jockeyed for position, with Newgarden barely holding off the 2022 champ.

Newgarden swigged from a bottle of whole milk in Victory Circle and then poured it over his head, the traditional celebration for an Indianapolis 500 winner.

Newgarden said he grew up racing cars in Indianapolis and had been a fan in the stands as a kid. He wanted to win “so bad” and couldn’t be happier to get the win for “The Captain,” Roger Penske. The win was Penske’s 19th.

“We’re going to enjoy it tonight,” Newgarden said.

He said it was his “dream” to win the race and celebrate with the crowd. He thought being in second position on the final restart would allow him to get past Ericsson and win.