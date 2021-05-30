GALLERY | Photos from the 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500

JERUSALEM (AP) — The head of a small hard-line party on Sunday said he would try to form a unity government with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's opponents, taking a major step toward ending the 12-year rule of the Israeli leader.

In a nationwide address, Yamina party leader Naftali Bennett said he had decided to join forces with the country's opposition leader, Yair Lapid. The pair have until Wednesday to complete a deal in which they are expected to each serve two years as prime minister in a rotation deal.