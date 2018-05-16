Skip to content
KSNF/KODE - FourStatesHomepage.com
Joplin
56°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Joplin News First
Local News Today
GMFS
Living Well
Daily Dose of Good News
Newsfeed Now
Video Game News
The Anti-Violence Project
Suicide Crisis
The Mafia Tapes
Golden Lion Award
Buddy Check
Freeman Medical Focus
Tech Tips
Joplin Area Coronavirus
Weather
Local Weather Forecast
Joplin Weather
Pittsburg, KS Weather
Regional Forecast
Joplin Area Weather Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Drawings
Sports
Local Sports
Indy 500
Japan 2020
Chiefs
National Sports
MIAA Tournament
SEC Football
NFL
MLB
Golf
Community
Class of 2021 Graduate Photo Submission
Kansas Association of Broadcasters Scholarship
Red, White and Blue Hero Salute
2021 Remarkable Women
Community Calendar
Four States No Text Zone
All In A Days Drive
Marketplace
HOT Branson Deals | 50% Off
Merchant Deals | 50% Off
Dining Deals | 50% Off
Par Fore Pennies | 50% Off
Sponsored Content – Business Showcase
Ask the Professionals
Contests
Bouquets of Kindness
Play our Auto Racing Challenge!
Apple of Todays Eye
About Us
Newsletter Signup
Update Your Fourstateshomepage App
Meet The KSN News Team
Meet The KODE News Team
Advertise With Us
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Contact Us – Closed Captioning
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Indy 500
Jack Harvey hopes for another strong run at IMS
Video
Stefan Wilson to return to Indy 500 as 6th Andretti Autosport entry
Clock is ticking for Indy 500 ticket holders to decide if they want to attend
Video
Three-time Indy 500 winner Bobby Unser dies at 87
Video
IMS to run Indy 500 with up to 40% of track’s capacity for fans
Video
More Indy 500 Headlines
Spectators pay big bucks for luxury camping experience at Indy 500
Video
Pingpong tourney features IndyCar drivers, raises money for charity
Stacked field of former winners could lead to competitive Indy 500
Video
Gallery: 2018 Indianapolis 500
Will Power and Penske win the Indianapolis 500
Carpenter takes top starting spot at Indy 500 for 3rd time
Watch: Speeds top 230 mph during “Fast Friday” Indy 500 practice
Rahal, Kanaan, Andretti lead third day of Indianapolis 500 practice
Marco Andretti leads field on 2nd day of Indy 500 practice
Helio gets up to speed by pacing Indianapolis 500 practice
Trending Stories
Weather
Interactive Weather Radar for the Joplin Area
Joplin News First
Today marks 13 years that Hope remained with the Spiva family; Deadly tornado, traveled across two states, four counties, 77 miles and claimed 21 lives
Gallery
18-year-old man arrested after shooting at Fayetteville Walmart