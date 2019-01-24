Skip to content
KSNF/KODE - FourStatesHomepage.com
Joplin
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Keep Local KSN16
News
Local News
National News
World News
Joplin News First
GMFS
Local News Today
Living Well
Cyber Safety
Shot in the Dark
Newsfeed Now
Washington-DC
Freeman Medical Focus
Buddy Check
Business News
Entertainment News
Weird News
Political News
Election Results
Weather
Local Weather Forecast
Regional Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Closings and Delays
Pollen Forecast
Almanac
Weather Alerts
Weather Cam
Sports
High School Sports Connection
Local Sports
National Sports
NFL
MLB
Golf
Marketplace
Ask the Professionals …
Restaurant Row
Casino Promotions
Business Showcase
Dining Deals | 50% Off
Merchant Deals | 50% Off
HOT Branson Deals | 50% Off
Par Fore Pennies | 50% Off
Community
Operation School Supply
Community Calendar
Military and Heroes Salute
Clear the Shelters
Dog Days of Summer
Dog Days of Summer Pet Adoptions
Seasonal Safety Tips
All In A Days Drive
Four State Success Stories
Contests and Sweepstakes
About Us
Meet The KSN News Team
Meet The KODE News Team
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Contact Us – Closed Captioning
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Escaped Inmate in Craig County
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
BREAKING: Pittsburg PD investigate a stabbing
2
of
/
2
Big Race - Daytona
RACE BLOG: Denny Hamlin wins Daytona 500 in overtime
‘Countdown to Daytona’ Live: Drivers on what it means to win the Big Race
Daytona 500: The Big Race 2019
‘Countdown to Daytona’ Live: Past winners on what it takes to win the Daytona 500
‘Countdown to Daytona’ Live: Duel winners Harvick, Logano preview Race Day
More Big Race - Daytona Headlines
‘Countdown to Daytona’ Live: Breaking down NASCAR rule changes
Jimmie Johnson on Tom Brady: We’ve been on a “similar journey”
Keselowski cracks jokes, barks like dog after hijacking Daytona 500 interview
Daytona 500 Media Day: Interviews with Johnson, Truex Jr., Harvick, and more
WEBISODE: Daytona 500 marks end of era for NASCAR
The King Richard Petty talks about Daytona records that may stand forever
Darrell ‘Bubba’ Wallace looking to improve on his history-making performance at Daytona
Countdown to Daytona: Austin Dillon ready to defend his title
Gallery: Scenes from NASCAR 2018 season
Gallery: A look back at Daytona 2018
Community Calendar …