WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Cardinals had seven athletes sign to further their playing career in college Wednesday.

That would include Abi Street who’s headed to Kansas for track and field. Sophia Whitsell signing to the University of Missouri Saint Louis for Swimming. William Wolfe signing for football to Pitt State. Grayson Smith also signing to Pitt State for track and field. Trey Roets headed to William Jewell College for football and track. Tom Mouser signing to Missouri S&T and Lucas Ott would sign to Arkansas State for Football. We would catch up with a few of the signees on their big day.

Abi Street said, “I’m super excited. I love the team and the coach that I’m joining. I’m a little sad thinking about leaving high school my coach and teammates that I have now, but also looking forward to the next experience.”

Grayson Smith said, “It’s something that’s been a dream for all athletes, but to actually be able to fulfill it out, and I don’t know it’s just the emotions are still kind of new because it just happened, but I’m super excited to be a Gorilla.”

Lucas Ott said, “It’s definitely a great day. It’s good to kind of solidify things and kind of definitely put things you know get things set in stone and get ready to move on and go down there and start a new path and a new part of life.”