SENECA, Mo. — Wednesday was ‘National Signing Day’ for student-athletes around the nation. In Seneca, Isabella Renfro will continue her wrestling career at Fort Hays State University.

Renfro has been a pioneer for the Seneca girls wrestling program. She’s the first state placer, first state champion, first undefeated season and first Fargo All-American. Throughout her junior season, Renfro was 117-12. three-time state places, two-time finalist, three-time Academic All-State and three-time Fargo All-American. That’s not all she is also currently ranked fourth in the nation by Flo Wrestling.

Isabella’s decision to choose Fort Hays State was that their program aligned with her work ethic.

Isabella Renfro said, “Well, I went to the campus and I went on a tour there and I got to talk with the coach and I got to talk with a girl that wrestles there. And I just really liked the way that they did things. And I like that they just have a drive and a want and a passion to work, and I feel like I’m the same way. So.”