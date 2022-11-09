A skilled wrestler from Seneca signed for his spot at the college level.

Seneca Wrestler Brady Roark signed to compete at South Dakota State. Brady’s ready to be a Jackrabbit and compete for a national title.

His stats as an Indian so are a 139-4 record, three-time State Finalist, and two-time State Champion. This day has finally came for Roark and has found a school where he can transcend.

Brady Roark said, “Yeah it’s always been a goal of mine something I’ve work towards for a long time and…it’s pretty special. You know you set goals out a long time in the making and it’s cool to see those goals come true and just realize all that work has help you get this far. When I went on the visit there I really felt like the coaches were trying…the hardest out of any to build a bond with me and…you know they kept saying “Oh it’s a family up there” and I really felt like it was. So, I feel like that’s an environment I want to be in and I fell like I can excel there so.”