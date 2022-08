This was one was all Seneca from beginning as they defeat Aurora 44-8 to start their season on the right path.

Seneca’s Jackson Marrs had four touchdowns in the first half.

Next up for Seneca (1-0) they will host Springfield Catholic (0-1) next Friday with game time set for 7 p.m.

Aurora (0-1) will be on the road as they travel to face Cassville (1-0). That game will be next Friday with the game set to start at 7 p.m.