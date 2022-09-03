Players, students, and fans launched 2,500 gold balloons before the Seneca/Springfield Catholic game tonight in honor of former Seneca students Sydney Brown for Children’s Blood Cancer Awareness Month.

For the second week in a row, it didn’t take long for Seneca to strike first after Conner Ackerson strips the ball away and Eli Olson takes the ball off the bounce for the score. Seneca leads 8-0.

Seneca’s first drive on offense was also successful after Gavyn Hoover goes 7-yards into the end zone and Seneca leads 16-0.

After another defensive stand, Hoover on the keeper bowls over the Fighting Irish defenders for his second touchdown, Seneca leads 23-0.

They would not look back and continue their dominance in the game winning this one by a score of 65-0.