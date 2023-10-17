MONETT, Mo. — Post-season play for volleyball across Missouri began Tuesday evening and local southwest Missouri teams were in action. In Monett, the Lady Cubs are hosting the Class 3 District 12 Tournament. The first quarterfinal round was between the number four-seeded East Newton Patriots and the number five-seeded Seneca Indians.

The Indians swept the Patriots 3-0. Seneca took set one 25-11, set two 25-8, and the last set 25-23. The Indians went on the close out the third set scoring 10 straight points.

The Lady Patriots season comes to an end as they finish the 2023 season 11-16-1. Congrats on a great season.

The Lady Indians advance to the Class 3 District 12 semifinal round to face the number one-seeded Nevada Lady Tigers on Thursday, October 19th at 5 p.m.