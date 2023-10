NEVADA, Mo. — It was senior night in Nevada for the Tigers as they hosted the undefeated Seneca Indians Friday night in a Big 8 West showdown.

The game was a shootout, but the Indians survived to defeat the Tigers 40-36. Seneca claimed the Big 8 West and finished the regular season with a perfect 9-0 record.

Nevada falls to 7-2 to conclude the regular season. Both teams will wait to see their seeding for the state tournament.