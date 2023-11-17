AVA, Mo. — As the race to the state championship game continues for several teams across the four states. One team in particular that’s undefeated and looking to make their way to the Class 3 state semifinals the Seneca Indians was on the road to face the (11-0) Ava Bears Friday night in the quarterfinals.

The Indians steam rolls past the Bears with a big 56-8 win and improve to 12-0 on the season to keep their undefeated season alive.

Seneca advances to the state semifinals next Saturday, November 25th. They await the winner of the Odessa and St. Pius X game that tomorrow. The time for the semifinal round game has yet to be determined.