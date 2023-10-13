SENECA, MO – Another week, another win. Seneca’s weekly Friday night dominance continued against the McDonald County Mustangs this week.

Morgan Vaughn and Jackson Marrs both provided a heavy dose of offense in a game that was initially close in the first half. Seneca ran away with the game in the second half, though, and the group would get a huge win on senior night.

Up next, the 8-0 Seneca Indians will travel to Nevada to take on the Tigers next Friday. McDonald County and the 4-4 Mustangs will wrap up their regular season against East Newton.