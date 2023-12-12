SENECA, MO – From football to basketball, many of the Seneca boys basketball team made a quick transition. Despite the quick turnaround from playing in the football state championship on December 1st, this Seneca team is looking to reload.

Ethan Altic, Morgan Vaughn, and Gavin Hoover are just a few of many off to a hot start on the court this year for the Indians. A key advantage for this group will be their experience.

“We’ve got guys that have started varsity since their freshman and sophomore year,” said senior Morgan Vaughn.

“Depth is one of the strongest parts of our roster, and we’ve got a very deep bench.”

For Indians head coach Cort Hardy, his 2022 season was a strong one. Hardy lead Seneca to their first district championship in nearly a decade.

Senior Ethan Altic credited Hardy with his expertise and preparation.

“Coach Hardy does a great job with the schemes we run,” said Altic.

“We lost in regionals last year, and that’s a big chip on our shoulder. We’re definitely working to get back there and finish the job.”

Hardy described the chemistry with his current group as strong, but also said they are a fun group to coach.

“You can tell these guys have been playing together forever,” Hardy said.

“They’ve got phenomenal chemistry, and know how to play off each other well. They’re such a fun group to coach.”

Senior Gavyn Hoover echoed Hardy, but also said the intelligence of this group is a huge advantage.

“We’ve got some really smart kids,” Hoover said.

“Everyone is used to playing together, and I think we’re gonna have a great year.”