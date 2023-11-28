SENECA, MO — The Seneca Indians are prepping for their trip to Columbia for the MSHSAA Class 3 State Championship.

The Seneca Indians are back in the state title game for the first time since 2013. Now, the last time Seneca won the state championship was back in 1995. So, here we are 28 years later where Seneca doesn’t plan on going up to Columbia to finish second.

Head Coach Cody Hilburn said, “We’ve talked about it. 28 years is too long for a football town like Seneca and our goal was never to get to this game. That wasn’t the goal. The goal was to go win it”.

Seneca will need their stout defense to hold Central Park Hills in check. In 4 playoff games up to this point, their defense has only allowed 11 and a half points per game and their success all starts with the preparation early in the week.

Senior Running Back/Linebacker Jackson Marrs said, “We’re getting our scouting report and everyone’s locked in and knows what’s going on and coming out on that Tuesday and getting a hard practice. And same thing with Wednesday and then locking it in for Thursday, I think providing all that in one week with our coaches’ game plan sets us up right for Friday”.

Senior Offensive/Defensive Tackle Brian Bigbee said, “I mean, that starts with Coach Crane, our defensive coordinator. Him and like all the other coaches, just put their minds together and seeing what needs to be done to get our defense into shape and stop their run game or their pass game”.

The game plan for the offense doesn’t change except to pound the rock, especially when you have a two headed monster with Gavyn Hoover and Jackson Marrs in the backfield.

Senior Quarterback Gavyn Hoover said, “I think we got to stick to running the ball hard, keep pounding it, be physical out there, and then complete a pass when it’s necessary”.

Marrs said, “We’ve said that all year we were gonna pound salt and I think we’ve done that pretty much every single game”.

With all the support they’ve gotten all season long. There’s nothing these boys want more than to bring a state title back home to the community and town of Seneca.

Hoover said, “I know our community loves football. They come support us every Friday, home game or away game, and they help us so much out there on the field with their energy. So it’d feel awesome to bring one home”.

Seneca’s game against Central (Park Hills) is slated for an 11 a.m. start time there at Memorial Stadium.