SENECA, MO — The Seneca Indians are prepping for their Class 3 State Semifinals matchup against St. Pius. Seneca has been on a tear over the past month, outscoring their opponents 153-29. So I guess you could say Seneca is playing their best football right now.

Seneca Head Coach Cody Hilburn said, “I think credit the previous couple of years, the experience of playing late in the playoffs and our kids, there’s nothing new to them right now. They know what to expect. How to handle practice in the week at Thanksgiving, all those things. And number two, our senior leadership and they’ve been on a mission since the first day of summer. And to get back to this point that we got beat at last last year and we’re finally here”.

After coming up short in the state semis last year, it left a bitter taste in the players mouths that has provided them with extra juice and motivation for this season.

Senior Ethan Altic said, “Yeah, we knew that last year our game, our season came to an end. Last year in the semifinals. But we had that chip on our shoulder and we want to get back. But we’re not stopping here. We know where we want to go”.

It’s a story of complementary football with Seneca having an offense that’s averaging 46 points a game at a defense that’s only allowed 9.5 points a game throughout this season.

Altic said, “Our coach is bringing the best schemes every week and we just practice and practice and get better on it and Morgan Vaughn is a leader on the defense to help us out. That really helps”.

Senior Morgan Vaughn said, “Pound and salt man. We like to run the football right now and that’s kind of becoming our identity and it has been our identity, but we like to get it going on the ground”.

The home field advantage will definitely play to Seneca’s favor tomorrow because there’s nothing like Saturday playoff football in Seneca, Missouri.

Vaughn said, “There’s no place like football like there is in the Valley. It’s special out here. We have a great community”.

Senior Quarterback Gavyn Hoover said, “We have an awesome community. And they show up for every game and especially this game, it’ll be packed and it’s good knowing that this is the last home game I’ll ever have on this field. So that’s some fuel to have for the game”.

Seneca will host the Warriors tomorrow with game time set for 1:00 p.m. at Tom Hodge Field.