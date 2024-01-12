SENECA, MO — The Seneca Indians won big tonight over McDonald County, 63-34.

Gavyn Hoover led the way with 19 points in the win.

Ethan Altic followed him with 15 points and Morgan Vaughn scored 11.

For the Mustangs, Destyn Dowd scored 8 points and Josh Pacheco scored 7.

Seneca improves to 7-6 on the season. Their next game will be on Tuesday when they make the trip up to Nevada to take on the Tigers (7-5).

McDonald County is now 6-10 on the season. Their next game will be Tuesday when they host Neosho (4-10).