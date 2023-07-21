SENECA, Mo– Football season is near and this week, the Seneca Football program hosted a few camps including high school and youth camps.

Wednesday morning, the program wrapped up one of its two Junior High Football Camps with over 30 kids in attendance.

In just a couple of years, these players will be in high school playing under Friday Night Lights.

The camp was for 7th & 8th graders to polish their skills and most importantly have fun while doing it before the new season starts.

These kids went through some of the things the high school players do in practice and also learn what it’s like to be a high school football players at Seneca.

We caught up with high school Head Coach Cody Hilburn on what impressed him at the camp and what he hopes the young players learned ahead of the new year.

Coach Hillburn said, “These kids have done a really good job of lifting weights and being introduced to the weight room this summer. And more than any class that we’ve had since I’ve been here. They’ve showed up this summer and worked out hard and and now they finally get to come out here and play a little football. So it’s been fun to watch them do that. Number one, we want to have fun. It’s our in the summer. We’re just introducing football and we’re letting them try out different positions and try out everything they want to do and come out here. They don’t have pads on. They’re just learning and trying to have some fun”.