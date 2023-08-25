SENECA, Mo– The Seneca Indians and the Aurora Houn Dawgs squaring off tonight to open their 2023 seasons

A big fourth down early on for Seneca, as Gavyn Hoover drops back, is chased down by Aurora’s Matthew Cutbirth for the sack. Game tied at 0-0.

Scoreless game, Houn Dawgs on offense, Ethan Altic is going to read this play like a book, jumps the route, and turns it into a house call all the way for the pick-6, Indians on the board, 8-0.

After a turnover, Seneca drives all the way down the field, it is capped off by a Gavyn Hoover rushing touchdown, he’s in for 6, Seneca extends their lead 16-0.

Final score from this one, Seneca starts their 2023 off right with a dominant 37-0 victory at home over Aurora.

Seneca’s (1-0) next game will be at Springfield Catholic (0-1). Aurora (0-1) will be at home against Cassville next Friday.