SENECA, MO – Seneca cruised to a 48-0 win against Cassville on Friday night.

Head coach Cody Hilburn’s offense tired out the Wildcats through a stellar ground game with senior running back Jackson Marrs. Marrs’ three touchdowns in the first half established a strong lead for Seneca, but it was Gavyn Hoover’s play through the air that ultimately sealed the win.

The Indians went on to win in 48-0 fashion and will remain undefeated on the year.

Up next for Seneca, the Indians will host Mt. Vernon next Friday at 7 p.m.