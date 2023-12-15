SENECA, MO — Seneca picked up a big home victory over Neosho, Friday night, defeating them 70-45.

It was a big contribution that Seneca got from their starters tonight. They had four guys score in double digts.

Ethan Altic led the way with 20 points in the win. Morgan Vaughn followed him with 14.

Gavyn Hoover and Jace Schulte also scored in double figures finishing with 11 and 12 points.

Leading the way for Neosho was Tyrone Harris who scored 15 points for the Wildcats in the loss.

Seneca improves to .500 on the year at 3-3. Their next game will be at home on Tuesday when they host Crane (2-3).

Neosho falls to 3-3 on the season. Their next game will be at home on Monday against Aurora.