Seneca with a lead in the first quarter, Gavyn Hoover takes the snap and pitches it to Jackson Marrs and he finds the endzone, they lead 14-0.

Monett will put some points on the board, after Daven Madrid takes the snap and keeps it through the middle. Monett trails 21-7.

Late in the second quarter, Marrs takes the snap himself and will go in for the easy score, seneca leads 28-7 at halftime.

Seneca would win big over Monett 55-20.