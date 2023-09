SENECA, Mo. — The Seneca Indians were at home for a contest against the Cassville Wildcats Friday night. Both teams were undefeated going into the game.

The Indians dominated the Wildcats with a big 44-0 win. Seneca now improves to 3-0 on the season. They will be on the road next Friday against the Lamar Tigers at 7 p.m.

The Wildcats suffered their first loss of the season and now fall to 2-1. Cassville will host the East Newton Patriots on Friday, September 15 at 7 p.m.