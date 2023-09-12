SENECA, Mo– Seneca will travel to face the 3-0 Lamar Tigers in what should be a great matchup.

The Indians have been on a roll their first three games. Their offense has averaged 47 points a game, while their defense has allowed zero points in three games.

Offensively, they have been led by Gavyn Hoover, Jackson Marrs and Ethan Altic.

Lamar’s defense has only allowed 11 points a game, so that will be a great chess match between the two teams.

Defensively, Morgan Vaughn, Lane Scribner and Roman Miller lead the way and they’re going to need a big defensive performance against a Lamar offense that averages 47 points a game.

A big matchup between two juggernauts. We caught up with the team to talk about Friday’s matchup!

Senior Running Back Jackson Marrs said, “Yeah. These are the games you don’t forget. And I mean it’s good competition. I’ve heard our first few games are like preseason games and now the real season is starting now. And I like that. We can’t wait”.

Seneca Senior Defensive Back said, “We just Go hard. I mean, it’s honestly, it’s week 4, just another regular game, just treat it as a regular game practice hard, watch film and just prepare”.

Seneca Head Coach Cody Hilburn said, “Well, I think it’s like it is every week. Our kids come in, we got a kind of a process we stick to, and that all our kids. It’s week four and we’re playing an extremely good football team. But yeah, but it’s at a good time of the year, so it’s a good measuring stick to see where we are as a football team”.

Game time on Friday is set for 7:00 p.m. at Lamar High School.