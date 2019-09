FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) Coming into Saturday night, the last time San Jose State beat a power conference opponent was in 2006 when the Spartans beat Stanford - a team that finished 1-11 - by a single point. Cardinal coach Walt Harris, who was in his second season, was fired at its conclusion.

Arkansas coach Chad Morris is in his second season, coming off a 2-10 year and Saturday's game between his Razorbacks and San Jose State was only briefly that close.