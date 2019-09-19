LIVE TODAY: Southeastern Stream Live – Week 4

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Nexstar) – We’re getting into the thick of the college football season and Kayla Anderson is here to break it all down on Southeastern Stream Live!

Building Momentum?

After a rocky start on Rocky Top, the Tennessee Volunteers are hoping to build off their first win of the season. But they face their toughest test yet this season against SEC foe, Florida.

LSU in the Music City

The LSU Tigers have started the year off strong and they look to continue that trend as they open SEC play on the road against a depleted Vanderbilt.

Is Alabama the best team in the SEC?

Alabama has cruised to a 3-0 record to start the year, but is the loss of another defensive player a major concern for the Tide as they get deeper into conference play?

Back to Texas

The Auburn Tigers kicked off the season with a win in Arlington over Oregon. Now the Gus Bus heads back to the Lone Star State to take on Texas A&M. How will Bo Nix look in his first road SEC game?

Plus: Nick Kayal from 102.5 The Game joins Kayla in studio.

