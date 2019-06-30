Scott Pennington Swings for One Million Dollars

The Joplin Park Day Charity Golf Tournment did more than raise money today, but offered the chance for a golfer to win one million dollars.

Joplin resident and long-time ref and coach in the area, Scott Pennington won the drawing and had one attempt from 168 yards away on the ninth hole. A hole-in-one would cash out, but Coach Pennington came up just short on his attempt.

“I said O.K. I’m going to hit it 168 yards, I’m going to hit enough club but my goal was I do not want to top it, I’m on TV, in front of an audience. If I hit the ball high, I hit the ball high. I hit a fairly good shot just not nearly good enough.” Pennington said still smiling after the once in a lifetime opportunity.