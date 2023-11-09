ANDERSON, MO – McDonald County High School’s student body turned out for the signings of three girls intending to play collegiate athletics.

Carlie Cooper, Jacie Frencken, and Savannah Lieb all signed letters of intent in front of a packed gymnasium Wednesday afternoon.

Cooper, who will be playing softball at Crowder, described the event as a stress reliever.

“It’s very exciting, but it’s also very stress relieving to get it off my shoulders,” said Cooper.

“I know that I’m good to go, and I’m ready to play.”

Frencken, a teammate of Cooper’s, echoed Carlie in saying it way great to finally put the ink to the paper.

“It feels good, and I’m glad to get it done,” said Frencken.

“Carlie and I have played together since first grade, and I’m so proud of her and what we’ve accomplished.”

Frencken will play softball for Southwest Baptist University, and said the program has a great sense of community.

“They’ve got a strong community, and I love the fact that they are a Christian based program,” said Frencken.

“They do bible study, and my faith is very important to me, so I will have an opportunity to grow as an athlete and person.”

Savannah Lieb, the lone volleyball commit, will take her talents to Henderson University.

Similar to Frencken and Cooper, Lieb said signing her commitment was a huge goal accomplished.

“I was a little nervous, but I finally did it, I finally completed my dream,” said Lieb.

“I know I have so many more goals ahead of me, but this is a big stepping stone.”