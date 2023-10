SARCOXIE, MO – In a battle of two unbeatens, Marionville came out as the victor on Friday night. Sarcoxie, down early due to a big play from Marionville’s Cash Pomeroy, struggled to move the ball all night long.

The Bears defense, however, stepped up via sacks and forcing a turnover. The Comets were ultimately too much for the Bears, as Marionville handed Sarcoxie its first loss of the season.

Up next, Sarcoxie (6-1) will travel to Diamond to take on the Wildcats next Friday at 7 p.m.