COMMERCE, Ok– Commerce was at home against Sarcoxie for their season openers.

Sarcoxie jumped out to a 28-0 lead after the first quarter.

Commerce settled in and responded with a 20-point third quarter, and then in the fourth scored a touchdown and got the two-points conversion.

In overtime, the Bears scored a touchdown and capped it off with a two-point conversion.

They move to 1-0 to start the season. Their next game will at Clever next week.

Commerce drops to 0-1 on the year. Their next game will be on the road against Woodland (Fairfax).