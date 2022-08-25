Last season, the Sarcoxie Bears finished with a record of 6-5 losing in the second round of the playoffs to Marionville.

Coming into this season, the team made improvements in the weight room and more importantly on the defensive side of the ball.

This Bears team has a very large group of upperclassmen with experience returning.

Head Coach Russell Ellis has been pleased with how his returners are leading the team.

Coach Russell Ellis said, “They’ve really done a good job committing to the offseason in the weight room they have worked really hard. They have a just really proud of their commitment to our program and holding the standard you know we things a certain way here. Here’s how we are going to do things we are not going to do things the easy way and that’s one of the biggest things I’ve seen from this senior class is just great leadership both by example but also by voice too if need be.”